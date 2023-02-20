Kids learn how to make robots at Griffiss Institute STEM camp

ROME, N.Y. – Some elementary school students will spend February break at the Griffiss Institute in Rome learning all about robots.
The Lego Mindstorms Robotics Camp will take place at the Innovare Advancement Center, offering kids in fourth through sixth grades a chance to research and build robots to use for challenges and experiments.
The kids will also participate in team-building activities throughout the week.
On Friday, Feb. 24, the students will put on a presentation to show off what they learned at a reception for family and friends.
Guest speakers throughout the week include Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Lt. Col. Dean Korsak.
Interested students had to register for the camp ahead of time.
The program is part of the Griffiss Institute’s mission to help the next generation of students develop STEM skills so they can work with advancing technologies.