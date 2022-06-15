Local counties get state funding to help support youth employment programs this summer

New York State has allocated $46 million in funding to help support Summer Youth Employment Programs in each county this year.
The program offers employment opportunities to young people ages 14 to 20 from low-income families. The goal is to give the teens real-world employment experience and help them develop useful skills to improve their performance in school and find work as an adult.
"The Summer Youth Employment program represents a smart, targeted investment in the next generation of our workforce that will pay dividends for New York State," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "We are committed to tearing down barriers to entry into the labor market for disadvantaged youth, and the young people who participate in this program will learn valuable skills, the importance of educational achievement, and above all, will be put on a path toward success."
Some businesses that participate in the program include parks, nursing homes, summer camps, childcare organizations, senior centers and community centers.
Local counties will receive more than $940,000 combined:
- Herkimer County: $163,548
- Oneida County: $588,583
- Otsego County: $193,412
Employers can use the funds to subsidize wages, train the employees or offer other services like transportation.
Hochul says supporting these summer employment programs is also part of the state’s effort to curb youth gun violence by providing the opportunity to make money and gain workforce experience.
For more information on the local programs, click the links below: