Local law enforcement agencies partner with MVCC to address workforce shortages

UTICA, N.Y. – Graduates of Mohawk Valley Community College’s law enforcement program will now be on the fast track to joining local police agencies.
The Utica and Rome police departments are allowing graduates of the law enforcement program to complete a more condensed version of the police academy.
“Moving forward, once a qualified candidate has completed the program, they will complete the four-week-long Phase 2, instead of the six-month-long full-time academy,” said Utica Police Chief Mark Williams.
This means the training at MVCC will count as Phase 1 and a month-long Phase 2 will take place at the academy.
The goal is to address the staffing shortages and get more officers trained and ready to serve as quickly and efficiently as possible.
“By hiring and sending candidates to Phase 2 instead of a full-time academy, we will greatly reduce the time it takes for a new officer to be ready for patrol duties. This will also be a tremendous cost-saver to my city,” said Rome Police Chief David Collins.
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says he’s hired several graduates from the MVCC program.
“The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has sponsored the program since its inception in 2011,” said Sheriff Maciol. “During that time, the Sheriff’s office has hired dozens of deputies who completed the program, and I have been very satisfied with the quality of candidates.”
Troy Little, director of MVCC’s law enforcement programs, says there are opportunities for people of all ages.
“Most people identify policing as a full-time job and career,” he said. “The reality is that many town and village agencies in New York hire part-time officers. In New York, there is a maximum age to start a career as a full-time police officer, but there is no maximum age to start as a part-time police officer. This creates a great opportunity for qualified individuals who have full-time careers to give back and serve their town or village a few days a month. The program has graduated students from ages 20 to 58.”
According to MVCC, over 80% of program graduates became employed police officers.