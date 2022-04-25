Local lawmakers meet with Governor Hochul regarding SUNY Poly

Marcy, N.Y. -- It's been three months since Governor Kathy Hochul made reference to moving SUNY Poly's College of Nanoscale and Engineering department to Albany.
On Monday, the Governor was in town for the Wolfspeed ribbon cutting. She took time to meet with local elected leaders to discuss those words.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, State Senator Joe Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon met with Governor Hochul.
"The governor was apologetic just in view of the way this was rolled out, without input from the stakeholders, from us, members of the community and in particular the companies." Picente said.
"We enlightened her on certain facts that were not properly relayed to her through her staff and through others. "
Picente emphasized the need for a permanent president at SUNY Poly.
"I believe that there's opportunities to create different synergies but the conversations are ongoing I don't want to say anything definitive today but we've had some good conversations and I'm really excited about this region." Hochul said following the ribbon cutting at Wolfspeed.
Picente was encouraged that more discussions will take place.
"I think she got that part of it and understood the severity of this change, and the point of whether it sits in Albany or Utica, the argument there is it could sit in both and that's really where we've got to come together."