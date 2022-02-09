Local leaders seek clarity on future of SUNY Polytechnic Institute

MARCY, N.Y. – Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon tried to get some answers about the future of SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s Marcy campus after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to reunify part of the college with the University at Albany.
In the governor’s State of the State address in January, she proposed combining the SUNY Poly College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering with UAlbany as part of a larger overhaul of the SUNY system.
Oneida County leaders and lawmakers, like Buttenschon, have expressed concern about this proposal affecting the Marcy campus and its partnerships.
“Over the last two years, SUNY Poly has increased its student population and has vibrant partnerships at the federal level, and the industry and business levels,’’ said Buttenschon, mentioning the $1.5 billion investment from Wolfspeed as an example. “SUNY Poly should serve as a model within the SUNY system as one that affords students numerous opportunities.”
Wolfspeed is building a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Marcy, and has committed to providing internships and research opportunities to SUNY Poly students.
When Buttenschon asked SUNY Chancellor Deborah Stanley about considering these partnerships, Stanley said they will take all of the collaborations into account before making any changes.
"Absolutely, we will. Of course, it will be appropriate data that certainly enrollments, as you talk about, partnerships, public and private partnerships, research opportunities, all of those things will be looked at when we're talking about what happens in the end result of this proposal,” Stanley said during the budget hearing.
Last month, regional leaders like Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Sen. Joseph Griffo wrote a letter to the governor expressing concerns about the proposal as well. The leaders requested to meet with the governor, but that has not happened yet.