Local Marching Bands Put on a Show for the Community

Marching bands from three area schools performed for the community in New Hartford.

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Marching bands from three area schools performed for the community in New Hartford. 

Marching Bands

It was a dress rehearsal of sorts. 

New Hartford, Rome Free Academy and Westmoreland have been in band camp for the last few weeks, and Thursday night was a way to show the community what they have been working on. 

Each band performed twice. 

The event was also a way for the young musicians to support each other in their hard work. 

After the community show, band members had an ice cream party. 

The show was Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. 

