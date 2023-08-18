Local Marching Bands Put on a Show for the Community

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Marching bands from three area schools performed for the community in New Hartford.
It was a dress rehearsal of sorts.
New Hartford, Rome Free Academy and Westmoreland have been in band camp for the last few weeks, and Thursday night was a way to show the community what they have been working on.
Each band performed twice.
The event was also a way for the young musicians to support each other in their hard work.
After the community show, band members had an ice cream party.
The show was Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.