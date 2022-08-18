Local school districts deal with teacher shortages

School administrators locally are spending summer vacation working to make sure every classroom has a teacher, come September.
"I would say the majority of our districts right now are still searching for teaching positions for the opening of the school year," says Oneida Herkimer Madison BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Patricia Kilburn.
In the Utica City School district, there are 27 teacher vacancies. The long-term outlook isn't encouraging.
"The NYS Teacher's Retirement System estimates that one third of our current teachers will retire in the next five years," says Utica Teachers Association President, Scott Rogowski.
It's not just a teacher shortage.
"There are shortages with teacher assistants, there are shortages with administrative positions, and, as you know, shortages with bus drivers," says Dr. Kilburn.
But unlike Arizona, that's now letting college students teach, and Florida, that's allowing certain veterans to teach without degrees, local methods of dealing with the shortages are more traditional.
"Our current staff, our teaching staff, our members, will be stepping up, filling in, substituting, as we need them throughout the day," says Rogowski. "Teacher that may have a prep period or a lunch, they may cover that class."
"Trying to leverage substitutes, trying to leverage retirees, in some cases, we are bringing in professionals who aren't yet certified. These are people who might have a college degree and looking for an alternative pathway into teaching," says Dr. Kilburn.
School districts have to work within the confines of what the State Education Department puts forward. There are conversations about making those confines -- less confining.
"You can actually start teaching with your bachelor's degree, but it starts a clock to which you need to get your masters degree and I think all those requirements or the timelines associated with them are under consideration across the country"
As far as back to school in a few weeks, local administrators don't expect students to return to chaotic classrooms.
"I don't think it's gonna be very noticeable," says Dr. Kilburn. "So I think our students are going to see the teachers they had, but they might have a brand new teacher or there might be a substitute in an occasional classroom."