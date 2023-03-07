Local school districts receive funding for technology upgrades through Smart Schools Bond Act

A few more local school districts are getting funding through the New York State Smart Schools Bond Act.
The program helps districts make much-needed technology upgrades, including enhancing school connectivity, updating classroom technology and boosting high-tech security.
During this round of funding, more than $31 million was distributed to 61 different districts, including:
- Morrisville-Eaton Central School District: $57,680 for classroom technology
- Poland Central School District: $342,551 for classroom technology
- Sherburne-Earlville Central School District: $1.4 million for high-tech security
School districts in need of funding submit investment plans to the state which are assessed by the Smart Schools Review Board.
Last spring, Rome City School District was awarded $2 million through the program.
Here's the full list of approved plans: