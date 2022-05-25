Local school officials, counselors provide support for students in wake of Texas tragedy

ROME, N.Y. – In the wake of the tragic elementary school shooting in Texas where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, local school districts and mental health professionals are helping to provide safe places for children and parents.
Rome City School District Superintendent Peter Blake sent a message to families with a link providing resources on how to talk to children who have questions or feel unsafe.
"If you have a child at home that is expressing concern about school or safety in general whether it be in school, going to the store, going to the movies," Blake said, "I did put out some resources for families."
The hope is that families can work together to provide a safe place to talk about any fears or concerns.
School resource officers are already common in local schools, but the Oneida County Sheriff also said extra patrols were stationed at area schools even though there was no known threat. He said more law enforcement was deployed out of an abundance of caution.
In Rome, Blake says elementary students are accustomed to seeing law enforcement as a safety protocol.
"We do have uniformed safety officers in all of our elementary schools rotating every day," Blake said. "Every time they arrive on site they do a complete perimeter check of the building, make sure the doors are secure and that everything is in order, nothing looks out of place. They do a complete sweep of the inside of the building when they come through and then they spend the rest of the day interacting with kids."
Mental health professionals with already bulging schedules tell is if possible, parents can also provide a safe place to talk at home.
Andre Cuda, LCSW-R, of Cuda Counseling in Herkimer and Rome said, "Being vulnerable yourself, that you're maybe nervous and anxious, is okay."
Cuda said being vulnerable yourself and modeling that emotion helps kids to then feel comfortable with that feeling. It opens the door for them to start a conversation and voice their concerns.
For parents or any adult unsure of where to start, all you need is the ability to lend an ear.
"I'm a big advocate of a family meeting," Cuda said. "I think people are so busy that they don't do that anymore, but I think it is important that they sit down and talk to the kids and say, 'Listen, I just want you to know that you are loved and that you may be going through some tough stuff."
It's ok to not have all the answers, but to let them know you will do all that you can to help them through it and to help them find the answers they might seek.
Other mental health professionals we spoke with said parents know their own children best and that their intuition may tell them whether or not to talk about the events in Texas.
Also, it's best to answer what your children are asking and follow their lead. Don't answer questions they aren't asking.
In the Rome City School District, five social workers were added this academic school year to help with mental health. The superintendent tells us there is a grant in the works to add two more social workers on top of the approximately 25 school counselors the district already employs.
"Any sort of mental health support you have in your community is going to go a long way," Blake said. "I am very proud of the work we have done here in Rome. We have had school counselors in our schools for a very long time, we have done a lot of work with Connected Community Schools."
Blake said, "We always tell people if you see something, say something, if you hear something, say something and have those checks and balances for mental health supports in your school. That's the first line of defense."
Mental health professionals say any kind of connection is key.
Cuda said, "To have clinicians in each school that can identify students that are high risk and then also to create a culture in the school where kids can come to those adults and talk to them in a safe way and share concerns without punitive action is helpful.”