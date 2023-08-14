Longtime Coach Honored with Namesake on SUNY Poly Basketball Court

MARCY, N.Y. -- SUNY Poly made a major announcement today to honor a longtime athletic director and coach.
The school will rename the Campus Center basketball court: The Kevin Grimmer Court at the Campus Center.
Another update on the court is expected to be revealed on Sept. 16, coinciding with the Wildcat Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
“Coach Grimmer is a legend, at SUNY Poly and in the Mohawk Valley. His impact results from his many contributions to our athletics program and is evident in the thousands of student-athletes he supported through coaching and in his role as Athletic Director,” Officer-in-Charge Dr. Andrew Russell said. “I can think of no one more deserving of this honor, and I look forward to watching our Wildcats play on The Kevin Grimmer Court at Campus Center in the decades to come.”
Grimmer, who is battling ALS, retired in 2021, after 37 years at the helm of the Wildcats Athletic Department.
The school has also established the Kevin Grimmer Fund for Wildcat Athletics to accept charitable contributions in his honor.
It will provide Suny Poly Wildcat student athletes with additional support and resources.
“I’ve been overwhelmed by the tremendous support and love shown to me and my family during this challenging time,” Grimmer said.
“I worked my best to ensure our Wildcat Athletics program and facilities were amongst the nation’s finest, and it is an amazing tribute to my family name that it will be honored on our home court forever,” he said.
For more about the Kevin Grimmer Fund for Wildcat Athletics, click here.