Longtime New Hartford Senior High School football coach passes away at 91

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Longtime teacher and head coach of the New Hartford Senior High School football team, Don Edick, passed away on Feb. 6 at the age of 91.
Edick, who was born in Rome, was with the district for more than three decades, leading the football team to multiple section title wins. They even named the football field after him in 1996.
He was also a longtime contributor to the NewsChannel 2 Sports segment "Coach’s Corner" where he gave is picks of the week.
Because of his lasting impact on the local sports community, Edick received several local honors over the years. He was inducted into the Greater Utica Sports Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Rome Sports Hall of Fame in 1998. He was also inducted into The Genesis Group’s Educator Hall of Distinction in 2016.
Edick’s was married to his wife, Audrey, for 67 before her passing in 2019. The two had four children.