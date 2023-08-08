Madison County Board of Elections Announces Winner of 'I Voted' Sticker Contest

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- After over 80 designs were submitted, a winner was picked for the Madison County Board of Elections "I Voted" Sticker Art Contest.
The BOE opened the contest up to residents of Madison County who were between the ages of 13 and 18.
"The 'I Voted' Sticker Art Contest was created to help promote voting and increase engagement with local youth," the election board stated.
18-year-old Bonnie Pittman of Cazenovia won the sticker contest.
There were over 1,400 people who voted in the contest.
"Artwork was submitted by 82 students from six different Madison County School Districts; Cazenovia, Canastota, Brookfield, Madison, City of Oneida, and Chittenango. Now Pittman’s design will be featured on a sticker to be given out to Madison County voters during the 2023 General Election in November," the BOE said.
Madison County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Laura Martino said, "We are grateful to the voters who made the final decisions by choosing from the many creative and thoughtful entries. Please remember to come to the polls on November 7 or during Early Voting (October 28 – November 5) and get your custom Madison County ‘I Voted’ sticker!”
Madison County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Mary Egger said, “The winning sticker displays things that we all embrace about our county. It will be an honor to share the results with the voters of Madison County that come out for this next election. Congratulations to all the finalists, their families and their art teachers.”