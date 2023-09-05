Meet the Bus Driver: Durham School Services Holds Event for Introductions

UTICA, N.Y. -- If you have a child in the Utica City School District in kindergarten through third grade, there's an opportunity to meet the school bus driver before classes start.

Kids in the UCSD have an opportunity to see their Durham School Services bus and meet their school bus driver tomorrow.

"This is a great opportunity for new riders who might not be familiar with the busing process," Durham School Services officials said.

The Meet the Bus event takes place on Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon.

There will be refreshments and giveaway items.

Durham School Services will be holding the event at the bus company's site behind the former GE factory building, 901 Broad St., Utica.