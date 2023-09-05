Meet the Bus Driver: Durham School Services Holds Event for Introductions

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
found in the urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
found in the urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Meet the Bus Driver: Durham School Services Holds Event for Introductions

  • Updated
  • 0
School Bus

AP

UTICA, N.Y. -- If you have a child in the Utica City School District in kindergarten through third grade, there's an opportunity to meet the school bus driver before classes start. 

Kids in the UCSD have an opportunity to see their Durham School Services bus and meet their school bus driver tomorrow.

"This is a great opportunity for new riders who might not be familiar with the busing process," Durham School Services officials said. 

The Meet the Bus event takes place on Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. 

There will be refreshments and giveaway items. 

Durham School Services will be holding the event at the bus company's site behind the former GE factory building, 901 Broad St., Utica. 

Do you have a news tip? Send it to news@wktv.com