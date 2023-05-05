Mock DWI shows students consequences of driving drunk

NEWPORT, N.Y. – Students at West Canada Valley and Poland high schools got a harsh reality check Friday morning when they saw how quickly one bad decision can change your life – or end it.
A Mock DWI event was held at the school to give the students a real-life visual of the consequences of driving drunk. A crash scene was set up showing three students badly injured. The event aims to deter students from driving under the influence as prom and graduation seasons begin.
After the mock crash scene was cleared, the students held a mock trial to see the legal repercussions they could face.
“I think it hits home. It’s a nice program that shows you the accident, then they go through a mock trial inside, with judges and right off to taking him to jail. So, I think it hits home for some people,” said Herkimer County Sheriff Scott Scherer.
The sheriff says parents should consider helping their kids plan how they’ll get home from prom and graduation parties.