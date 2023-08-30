MVCC Advancing Manufacturing Opportunities for Women

UTICA, N.Y. -- Local businesses, like Wolfspeed, Danfoss, Indium and Giotto are just a few of the manufacturers looking for qualified apprenticeship workers.
MVCC is now offering pre-apprenticeship courses for women interested in entering the manufacturing industry.
New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon spoke about why this program is so desperately needed.
"These companies will need skilled workers to meet their business goals, and they need them immediately, and into the future. That’s where direct entry and registered apprenticeship programs come into play," Reardon said.
The Real Life Rosie’s Program introduces women to manufacturers techniques and procedures.
MVCC's Jessica Dubois is a professor who teaches Women in Manufacturing, and she said it also provides qualifications for an equal opportunity at entry-level manufacturing jobs.
"This gives them a chance to be in the same room as men, and to say I know what tools I’m working with, I know what system measurement we’re working with, and I know it just as much as anybody who’s starting a job here," Dubois said.
MVCC Advanced Manufacturing Graduate Toni Aho spoke about her positive experience going from being a welder to working at manufacturing company Danfoss.
She said her former experience in manufacturing was uncomfortable.
"It is very intimidating to ask what things are in a room full of men…," she said.
These Real Life Rosie’s now have the knowledge and confidence to secure a job in the manufacturing industry, but Dawn Ortega says getting there isn't always easy.
"I’ve struggled all my life you know to get a new job and everything. To get a good paying job. I’ve been going to school, working, you know I make minimum wage, and it’s not paying my bills what-so-ever," Ortega said.
That is about to change.
With the attitude and qualifications from this course, graduate Ortega could be looking at an entirely new salary bracket.
Randy Wolken, the president of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York, talked about the need for workers and the kind of salary they can make.
"If you’re thinking about a third or fourth career we want you, there are literally thousands of openings right now. Thousands of openings. Great jobs. Some of these jobs on average will pay close to six figures."
Here's a link to MVCC’s pre-apprenticeship course:
https://www.mvcc.edu/news/2021-03-04-mvccs-aim-holding-pre-apprenticeship-info-session.php