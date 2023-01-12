MVCC creating new $38 million state-of-the-art manufacturing training center

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will create a new $38 million state-of-the-art semiconductor and advanced manufacturing training center to help create a worker pipeline for local technology companies like Wolfspeed and Micron.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was in Utica Thursday to announce $2 million in federal funding to support the project. That money will go toward industrial-grade equipment and the overall renovation and expansion of MVCC’s Science and Technology Building on the Utica campus.
As the semiconductor industry expands in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, Schumer says the training center will connect students with job opportunities, keeping them in the area.
"People who graduate from our high schools, Proctor and everywhere else, can then come here to MVCC, get the training and they know with the increase in the need for them, they'll get a good-paying job and can stay here; they won't have to go somewhere else to get a good-paying job,” Schumer said.
More than 2,400 students are expected to come through the training center in the first three years.
"By providing our students with access to the latest technology and innovative capabilities, we will be helping them to pursue the best possible education and equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their career paths," said MVCC President Randall J. VanWagoner.
The existing building will be completely overhauled by 2025.