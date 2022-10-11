MVCC culinary students offer lunch series in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will once again host a lunch series featuring food prepared by students in its culinary programs.
The series allows students in the culinary arts management and food service administration programs to get hands-on experience. The students pick the themes, recipes, and menus, and are also responsible for making and serving the food.
This year’s menu features fresh soups and salads, chick and waffles, shrimp po’ boys sandwiches, a roasted pork quesadilla, a flourless chocolate tart and a lemon tart.
Members of the community can make reservations for up to four people to eat at the Rome campus on Wednesdays, Oct. 12 through Nov. 16, at 11:45 a.m., noon or 12:15 p.m.
To make a reservation, call Dustin Swiss at 315-334-7720 or online here.