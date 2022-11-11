MVCC Gaming Club raises money for Children's Miracle Network

UTICA, N.Y. – The MVCC Strategic Gaming Club is hosting a 24-hour game day Friday through Saturday to raise money for Extra Life, a Children's Miracle Network (CMN) fundraising program.
The club has been participating in the program for 10 years. Extra Life provides gamers a fun way to give support to CMN Hospitals.
Participants have gaming activities planned to raise the funds such as video game and tabletop challenges and live streaming of gameplay.
The public is invited to join the fun from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday in Wilcox Hall, room 225.
There will also be a raffle that participants can enter, prizes include various gaming items. Winners will be drawn at the end of the event.
“Extra Life gives our Gaming Club students a chance to connect with the community, learn the skills of fundraising and event management, and help those in need while also doing something that they love, and I’m always proud of how much they accomplish every year,” said Dr. Melissa Barlett, associate professor of life science at MVCC and organizer of the event.
Participants raise money year-round for the event and pledge one day of gaming to help the lives of kids in need. The program has raised over $100 million for its member hospitals since beginning in 2008.
Funds help the hospitals with pediatric medical equipment, research, therapy programs and charitable care. The funds raised specifically at the MVCC event will stay local, supporting CMN hospitals at MVHS.
The event takes place Friday from 5 p.m. until Saturday at 5 p.m. at Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica campus, in Wilcox Hall.