MVCC hospitality students preparing lunches to sell at Rome campus

ROME, N.Y. – Students at Mohawk Valley Community College specializing in hospitality will be preparing lunches to sell at the Rome campus over the next several weeks.
The lunches are available every Wednesday through April 13, except on March 16, via curbside pickup at the campus on Floyd Avenue.
Each lunch includes a wrap, two sides, a dessert and a bottle of water for $12.
The menu selections include:
Sandwiches:
- Shrimp Po’Boy wrap
- Philly steak wrap
- Chicken salad wrap
- Cuban wrap
- Portobello mushroom wrap
Sides:
- French fries
- Creamed spinach
- Garden salad with Italian dressing
- Broccoli salad
- Soup of the day
Because there is a limited number of lunches, it is recommended that people order on Tuesdays. Orders can be placed by calling 315-334-7720 or online here.
Students in the MVCC hospitality program specialize in culinary arts management, food service administration or chef training.