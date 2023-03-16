 Skip to main content
MVCC hosting STEM Fest to inspire interest in science, tech careers

  • Updated
  • 0
MVCC

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will host a free event later this month to give students in the community a chance to learn more about careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

STEM Fest will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilcox Hall on the Utica campus.

The event is designed to encourage youth to explore STEM subjects through interactive demonstrations and hands-on exhibits.

For more information, contact Professor Shahida Dar at 315-792-5633 or email: sdar@mvcc.edu.

