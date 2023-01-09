MVCC names new dean of School Of Humanities

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, the appointment of Jessica Wilkie as dean of the School of Humanities.
Wilkie's appointment was confirmed at the Board of Trustees' meeting held on Nov. 21. As dean she will be responsible for setting the intellectual engagement standards as well as academic integrity and accomplishment for the School of Humanities. She will also provide leadership and create a plan for her school that will support the needs of employees and students.
Wilkie comes to MVCC with a Master of Interdisciplinary Humanities from the University of Buffalo and a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature, secondary education and women's studies from Nazareth College of Rochester.
She has accumulated many accomplishments prior to her position with MVCC, including 24 years of teaching experience. She has also received many honors including the John and Suanne Roueche Excellence Award among many others.