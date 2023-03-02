MVCC receives $976K workforce development grant for Fast Track training program

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College has been awarded $976,000 in grant funding through the New York State Office of Strategic Workforce Development to support its Fast Track program.
Young adults in the Fast Track program receive training in areas like mechatronics, welding, CNC manufacturing, carpentry and masonry.
The program helps enrollees find a good career after less than a year of training. The fast-paced program also helps fill shortages for local employers. Local workforce development partners also recruit several of the program graduates and help with job placement.
The state awarded $7 million to a total of 14 projects in this second round of Workforce Development Capital and Pay for Performance Grant Programs.