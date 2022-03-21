MVCC, SUNY Oneonta expand partnership to help education students get master's degrees

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk valley community college and SUNY Oneonta are partnering to help education students get a master’s degree.
The two institutions have an existing agreement, allowing students to dually enroll in an associate’s degree program in childhood education at MVCC and then an early education bachelor’s degree program at Oneonta. However, the students can take all of their classes at MVCC’s Utica campus.
Under the new agreement, those students who earn their bachelor’s degree will be automatically accepted into any of SUNY Oneonta’s master’s programs, all of which can be completed online.
"So, I think now to have a variety of ways in which a person can pursue certification is really essential because people's lives have changed, how they want to pursue degrees has changed quite a bit and saw this I think or fill that gap,” said Sheila Flihan, dean of Public and Human Services at MVCC.
The eligible master’s programs include:
- Educational Technology Specialist (K-12)
- Literacy Education (B-6) and (5-12)
- School Counselor (K-12)
- Special Education - Early Childhood (Birth-Grade 2)
- Special Education - Childhood (Grades 1-6)
- Special Education - Generalist (Grades 7-12)
The two colleges have had a partnership since 1995.