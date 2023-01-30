MVCC to host information sessions during winter break

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College will host information sessions during winter break for local high schools, as a way to make attending the sessions easier for future students and their families.
Sessions will be held on these dates:
Feb. 20: 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 21, 22: 10 a.m.
Feb. 24: 10 a.m.
Those who attend will have an opportunity to meet with an admissions counselor, learn more about MVCC’s programs, support services, campus life and athletics. They will also be able to learn about financial aid options and scholarship opportunities. Tours of the Utica Campus and the residence halls will be given at each session as well.
For more information or to register for a session, click here.