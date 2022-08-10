MVCC uses federal funds to erase college debt for more than 800 students

Mohawk Valley Community College is using more than $1 million in federal funding to pay off balances for 809 students through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
The funds covered outstanding balances for the spring and fall semesters of 2020 when the pandemic made it more challenging for low-income students to pay for college.
“COVID-19 has affected our students’ physical, emotional, and economic well-being,” said MVCC President Dr. Randall VanWagoner. “Using these funds to help clear their outstanding college debt is one-way MVCC is removing barriers and providing opportunities for these students to move forward with their education and pursue their career goals.”
The higher education relief fund was established by the government under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in order to help students experiencing financial hardship due to the disruptions the pandemic posed to campus operations.
The funds helped students in need enroll, remain enrolled, or re-enroll in college and covered some other expenses like course materials, computers, transportation, rent food and health care.