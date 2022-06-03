MVCC's GenCyber summer camp aims to spark high school students' interest in cybersecurity

School's out for the summer in a matter of weeks. Parents are likely scrambling to ensure there is something to occupy their school-age children's brains for the summer months and that means summer camps are filling up fast.
During the height of the pandemic, it was difficult to hold in-person summer camps. The void last summer was filled by virtual camps. For the summer of 2022, in-person camps are back, but it seems like everyone wants a spot.
MVCC offers a GenCyber Camp funded by the NSA for kids in grades nine through 12. In total, there are more than 30 spots for the beginner level and 18 for the advanced level.
Dean of the School of STEM at MVCC Jake Mihevc said, "We've had a lot of success with this camp over the last five years. It sells out every year.
It's a free camp thanks to a grant from the NSA.
"The NSA has asked us to teach cybersecurity without doing any lecturing," Mihevc.
That means the camp is very hands-on.
The goal in getting high schoolers into the camp is to get them exposed and interested in cyber security careers early.
"We found it's kind of like skiing," Mihevc said. "The earlier you start, the more comfortable you are with the content, and a lot of students don't know that they can be good at this and that they can do well in cyber security."
Mihevc said cyber security not only requires skill and technical competence but also creativity.
The NSA, much like Griffiss Institute in Rome, is investing in these youngsters and helping to offer these free camps to try to fill its ranks.
Griffiss Institute in Rome opened up its free summer camps for registration in May.
The camps filled up in nine minutes. There are plans to work to open up more camps next summer.
For now, virtual camps are being offered through Griffiss Institute and at last check, these were not full.
The summer camps at Griffiss Institute opened in 2010 as a way to get high school students interested in STEM, but also to show them what they can do with it.
STEM Coordinator at Griffiss Institute Helen Rico said, "It really was to get these young students involved in STEM. We want the kids to become future engineers and scientists."
The camps not only are designed to build skills, but also team building and confidence.
Rico, who has been doing this for years, said when they go into the schools, many times, the students they speak with aren't familiar with opportunities in their own backyard. The goal for Griffiss Institute through these camps is to let these youngsters know about opportunities available to them.
"Many times they didn't realize what kind of money they could make being an engineer or scientist," Rico said. "We would talk to them about what they want to be when they grow up. It didn't if they wanted to be a makeup artist or whatever, you still have to understand chemicals. you still have to understand colors."
"It gives me goosebumps when I see these kids do something great," Rico said.
The MVCC Beginner camp runs 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 11-15. The Advanced Camp, runs 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 18-22. Apply at: www.mvcc.edu/gencyber.
For information on the Griffiss Institute virtual camps visit www.GriffissInstitute.org.