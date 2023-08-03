N.Y. Governor Hochul: Millions Available for Schools to Address Pandemic Learning Loss

STATE OF NEW YORK (WKTV) -- New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said the state will spend $108 million on the well-being of students.
The money is available for school districts to support kids through expanding mental health supports.
"The new State matching fund, the $100 million Recover from COVID School Program, will provide funding to create or expand programs to help students address trauma caused by the pandemic, prioritizing school districts with the highest need," a release stated.
Some of the Recover from COVID School Program will also be "available to address student learning loss exacerbated by the pandemic."
Hochul said that kids "being cut off from their teachers and their friends and their activities and their support system had a long-term effect. It was not just the short term in that moment, it still is with them today. And they had to trade their classroom for a computer screen. And the anxiety that some of these kids felt, especially in areas where there was a high rate of people contracting COVID, mostly our urban areas, mostly our communities of color. And one day a child is talking to grandma on the phone and the next day grandma's on a respirator never to be seen again by this child. That's not hypothetical. That's what I heard when I did round tables and listening sessions with kids across the state."
She said because of the pandemic, math and reading scores dropped all across the county. "It's not just a New York phenomenon," she said.
"But this is New York and we'll take care of it here. So back to normal isn't going to work when our kids are already starting from behind. And our kids are also experiencing a mental health crisis like never before. So, we have to do something differently," Hochul said.
$100 million will go to school districts and BOCES to hire more teachers with specialized experience in managing and counteracting learning loss. because we have to stop the hemorrhaging there.
"The remaining $8.3 million," she said, "will go directly to expand school mental health clinics and the state will cover up to $25,000 of startup costs on school-based clinics. Clinics in economically disadvantaged areas will get an additional $20,000."