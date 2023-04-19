Native American references banned from schools in New York

The New York State Department of Education is using the Dignity for All Students Act to ban all ‘Indian’ references from New York Schools. The ban is for names like the ‘Red Skins’, or ‘Indians’, but it also includes names like ‘Braves’, and ‘Warriors’. The guidelines for determining what’s considered appropriate are based on the history of utilizing stereotypical names and imagery, so there may be case by case determinations. Waterville Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Spring says her district started planning for the change back in November.
"We invited everyone to submit possibilities, so we had over 100 submissions, and then came the task of narrowing that field. So the committee narrowed it down to actually 8 choices."
Those choices are Bobcats, Eagles, Hawks, Huskies, Purple Storm, Tigers, Wild Cats, and Wolves. Students will get to narrow the choices down to 4, and then there will be a community-wide vote on May 16th to finalize a new mascot.
"We will be passing a Board resolution in June officially retiring our mascot and adopting our new one. We will have 2 years following that period to be able to fully eliminate that from our school district."
Schools having any reference to an Indian name, logo, or imagery will be required to remove or replace the symbols using their own resources.
"We did estimate that initially it was going to cost us about $30,000. We have been able to lower that cost by working with different vendors for uniforms and having a replacement schedule so that it’s not all at once."
WKTV did reach out to other school districts, but couldn’t find any willing to comment at this time.