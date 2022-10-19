New gym revealed at Utica Academy of Science Charter School

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Students at the Utica Academy of Science Charter School in Frankfort will enjoy a newly renovated gymnasium after the upgraded space was unveiled Wednesday morning.
An $8.5 million expansion almost doubled the size of the campus to more than 100,000 square feet and included the addition of the brand new gym. The older gymnasiums were built for younger students back when the building was the West Frankfort Elementary School.
Officials say this is just the beginning of building new health and wellness facilities at the school.
“Our future plan is our soccer field. That is our big goal. That will be done next summer but we have to raise another $400,000, so we really are working on this hard and also track and field around it,” said Tolga Hayali, superintendent at UASCS.
There are currently 865 students enrolled at the charter school.