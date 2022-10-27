New Hartford middle school pool will stay open following community pushback

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Following pushback from the community, New Hartford Central School District Superintendent Cosimo Tangorra Jr. has withdrawn his recommendation to close the pool at Perry Junior High School.
Improvements to the pool were included in the district’s capital project proposal, which was approved by voters in December of last year. Since the district’s needs have changed since the proposal was written, Tangorra suggested closing the pool entirely and repurposing it.
However, during a board meeting on Oct. 25, community members expressed concern about losing the swim programs that take place at the pool, which made Tangorra reconsider.
“It’s clear the board is not comfortable in moving forward with that recommendation,” Tangorra said. “I don’t want to hold up the process of submitting our capital project design plans to the New York State Education Department or divide our community on this issue.”
The project to improve the pool includes upgrades to the dehumidification system and some tile replacements.