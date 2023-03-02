 Skip to main content
New Hartford students raise money for #LimeforLuke pediatric cancer support fund

  • Updated
  • 0

A junior high club raise a little over $400 for Upstate Cancer Center.

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Students in a club at Perry Junior High School in New Hartford recently raised funds for the #LimeforLuke Pediatric Cancer Fund, which uses donations to buy sleeper sofas so family members can stay overnight with children in the hospital.

Luke Radel was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2021 and he and his family have spent a lot of time in the hospital during treatment. His parents, Patrick and Mary Radel, created the fund to help other families with children undergoing cancer treatment at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and the Upstate Cancer Center.

Luke’s brother, John Radel, is part of the Pal 2 Pal Club at Perry Junior High, which is a club that pairs up students with varying abilities to promote social connections through after school activities.

“Pal 2 Pal decided they wanted to champion a cause and organize a bake sale and pajama day to raise funds. John Radel, Luke’s younger brother and a club member, suggested that we consider the #LimeforLuke fund, and the kids were all in,” said club advisor and school social worker, Krista Circelli-Smith.

The Pal 2 Pal Club raised $400 through their fundraisers.

The #LimeforLuke fund is part of the Upstate Foundation, and Development Director Julie Simms stopped by the school Wednesday to pick up the donation and talk with the students.

“In my experience, there is nothing more profound than kids helping other kids,” said Simms. “The #LimeforLuke Pediatric Cancer Fund has purchased several sleeper sofas so that families can rest comfortably by their children day and night while they are receiving treatment.”

For more information on #LimeforLuke, click here.

