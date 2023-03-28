New Hartford third-graders publish book of folktales

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- They can't drive to their own book signing, but they will autograph it for you.
Just a few years out from learning to tie their own shoes, the students in Miss Zabko's third-grade class at Bradley Elementary School in New Hartford are published authors.
"I liked drawing my picture, probably the best, because I got to create my own characters and stuff," says author, Everly Colantuoni.
"My favorite part was, like, at the beginning, I was so excited that we got to be our own authors," said author, Brooks Logue.
"I really wanted them to understand the reading and writing process, what goes into writing, how do you develop good writing, and kind of the start to finish, what goes into it and just being proud to publish and be proud of their work," says teacher, Karina Zabko. "So they were able to go through peer editing, teacher editing, self editing, go over it with a Sharpie, publish it, make their own illustrations, it was great. They did eveything on their own."
The self-published book is a collection of folk tales, complete with a moral and a lesson. The students illustrated it, and the stories are written in their own handwriting. It's called "17 Amazing Fun Folktales."
"Mine was called the 'Cheating Skunk,' and the cheating skunk, Ryan the skunk, cheated on a test and he was able to retake it by telling the truth and being honest with the teacher," said Logue.
"When life gives you lemons, make lemonade," said Colantuoni, of the little life lesson in her story.
The collection of folktales is a 'limited edition" made available only to students and their families.