New President Announced at SUNY Poly

UTICA, N.Y. -- Winston Oluwole Soboyejo, Ph.D., is SUNY Poly's next president.
The announcement was made to the media around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Dr. Soboyejo will officially be the college's seventh president on October 2, 2023.
Dr. Soboyejo succeeds Officer-in-Charge Dr. Andrew L. Russell.
"A member of the National Academy of Engineering, Dr. Soboyejo is a well-published American materials scientist who has been serving at Worchester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) since 2017, first as dean of engineering, then provost and senior vice president, and later interim president. Before WPI, Dr. Soboyejo was a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Princeton University for 17 years," according to SUNY Poly.
SUNY Poly College Council Chair RoAnn Destito said, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Winston Soboyejo as the next President of SUNY Poly. His impressive record in industry and higher education, combined with his commitment and belief in student success, teaching and research, community partnerships, and stable leadership resonated with our university community. I applaud the dedicated efforts and tireless focus of the Search Committee and the SUNY Poly College Council for their roles in the search. SUNY Poly thanks Chairman Tisch, the SUNY Board of Trustees, and Chancellor King for their official appointment of President Soboyejo.”
Dr. Soboyejo said that it's an honor to be selected to lead the institution.
"I would like to thank the SUNY Board of Trustees, Chancellor King, and the SUNY Poly College Council for their overwhelming support. SUNY Poly is an essential resource for both the Mohawk Valley and New York State. I believe that by leveraging our existing partnerships and collaborations with other institutions and local workforce partners, we can continue to expand and build more opportunities for our students to succeed,” he said.
