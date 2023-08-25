New School Year, New Playground: Memorial Park Elementary School Upgrades Play Area

WATERVILLE, N.Y. -- Kids going back to Memorial Park Elementary School in Waterville will be able to enjoy an upgraded playground.
Work just finished up on the playground.
"The mulch at the playground was replaced with twelve inches of certified playground mulch. The surfacing provides a soft landing to help prevent fall-related injuries," the Waterville School District said.
The upgrades were made possible by a $30,000 grant from the Barton Fund.
The district applied for the grant in May.
In July, they were notified they'd receive the funding.
Village of Waterville crews worked for two weeks to make the changes to the playground.
The Town of Marshall donated equipment for the project.
“This was a much-needed upgrade for our playground. We greatly appreciate everyone involved with this project. Over 30 years ago, the community came together to build the original playground, and the community came together once again to make these upgrades,” MPS Principal Karen Hinderling said.
Waterville Central School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Spring thanked those who helped make the upgrades to the elementary school playground possible.
“Thank you to the Barton Fund, Village of Waterville, the Town of Marshall and our district staff for making this project a reality and especially, in time for the new school year. This is another great example of how much our community supports our students,” Spring said.