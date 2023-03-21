New SUNY chancellor stops at Herkimer College on 64-campus tour

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The newly appointed SUNY chancellor, John King Jr., visited Herkimer County Community College Tuesday as part of his tour of all 64 campuses.
King met with campus leadership teams, faculty and students to get their input on where the college excels and where there’s room for improvement.
Herkimer College offers several traditional majors as well as STEM-focused programs like electrical technology and engineering science.
These programs will prepare graduates for jobs at local tech companies like Wolfspeed in Marcy and Micron in Syracuse.
"And the opportunity for New York to become the Silicon Valley of the semiconductor industry, when you think about renewable energy and the jobs that will be created there, there's an opportunity for our community colleges to be a real engine of economic mobility for New Yorkers,” he said.
King has already visited SUNY Polytechnic Institute and Mohawk Valley Community College.
He has 37 more stops on his tour.