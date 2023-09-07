New walkers, decades-old broken rule, in Rome City School District

In the weeks leading up to the first day of school, some Romans found themselves rerouted right out of the bus route. Some voiced their disapproval on social media with posts reading, "Anyone else get a surprise call a week before school starts informing you your kid is now a WALKER?!?"
Superintendent, Peter Blake, explains.
"We did some studying, some looking at our routes, and determined that if we increase the walking zone by a quarter mile each, to a mile for elementary and a mile and a half for secondary, that we could save probably six to eight routes a day," says Blake.
Rome is still below the state - mandated maximum of two miles, for walkers. While doing their research, the district learned that they broke the rules, when they reduced that state standard decades ago, to three quarters of a mile for elementary students, and one and a quarter for secondary.
"It requires voter approval, so we believe that whenever the district implemented that policy however many decades ago, it violated the state regulation related to that so we will probably have a vote in May to officially change our mileage of how far kids have to walk to school," says Blake.
Between families who move into the district and those who decide they no longer need busing, Superintendent Blake says the district tweaks the bus routes all year.
"We understand that people are upset that that they may have to walk to school right now that they haven't in the past. We're still well under the state standard, and there's more to come on that topic," says the superintendent.
As for the extreme heat, he says the rooms are air conditioned, except the Pre-K building, so no worries there. But they do monitor the athletic turfs and will postpone practices if necessary.