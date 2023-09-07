New walkers, decades-old broken rule, in Rome City School District

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 673 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW YORK CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OTSEGO SULLIVAN IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA PIKE WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CORTLAND, DELHI, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HONESDALE, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, ROME, SYRACUSE, UTICA, AND WALTON.