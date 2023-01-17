New York Mills schools placed on lockout Tuesday after man tried to enter building

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – New York Mills Union Free School District went into a lockout after a man tried to enter the building Tuesday morning.
School officials say they know who the man is but he has no connection to the school.
He tried to enter the school through three different doors and was pursued by the school resource officer.
NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to New York Mills police to see if the man was apprehended or charged, but is waiting to hear back.
The lockout was issued just before noon and lasted through the entire school day.
Officials say the students were escorted out at dismissal and all afterschool activities have been canceled.