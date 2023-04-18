 Skip to main content
New York State Board of Regents bans use of Native American mascots in schools

The New York State Board of Regents has officially voted to ban the use of Native American mascots and team names in schools.

This includes names like Indians, Redskins and Warriors.

The vote comes five months after the New York State Department of Education notified schools that they must change the names or risk listing state aid. Districts with mascots that could be deemed derogatory are also at risk of violating the Dignity for All Students Act.

The decision could affect several local school districts, including but not limited to:

Herkimer County

West Canada Valley Central School District: Indians

Oneida County

Oriskany Central School District: Redskins

Sauquoit Valley Central School District: Indians

Waterville Central School District: Indians

Whitesboro Central School District: Warriors (Native American mascot)

Otsego County

Richfield Springs Central School District: Indians

Madison County

Oneida City School District: Indians

Some districts have already started the process of choosing a new mascot based on the November directive. 

The Oneida Indian Nation has been fighting against changing Native American references in professional sports, and were a driving force behind Washingtons switch to the Commanders.

CEO Ray Halbritter told NewsChannel 2 in November that educational institutions need to be places of safety and tolerance.

