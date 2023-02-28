New York State Police scope out Cazenovia College as possible second academy location

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – New York State Police are scoping out locations for a second police academy, and Cazenovia College in Madison County is one of them.

The agency is looking at several locations across the state, but has not made any decisions yet.

There is already a New York State Police Academy in Albany and a second location would allow them to have two training classes at the same time to combat staffing shortages.

In December, officials announced Cazenovia College would be closing this spring after nearly 200 years citing financial struggles and low enrollment.

State police have not released a timeframe for when they plan to make a decision.