Ninth-graders make donation to The Neighborhood Center and bring literature lesson to life

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mrs. Carroll's ninth-grade English class at Holland Patent learned lessons in the past few weeks that couldn't be taught within the four walls of one classroom.
The students, while reading 'A Christmas Carol," by Charles Dickens, took the words on the pages of the literary work and brought them to life through action.
"My students have been doing a project with the theme of responsibility to provide care for others," said Holland Patent High School English Teacher Devon Carroll. "We read Charles Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol,' and looked at his motivation behind writing that text. Then we brought it back to a local level, asking how do we give back to our community."
Carroll created a competition within her ninth-grade class to research local charities, plead their case as to why their charity should be the one chosen to fundraise for, and then vote, but it didn't end there.
"They researched local charities and created a competition among each other and we kept a chart," Caroll said.
The students voted to raise money for The Neighborhood Center in Utica, an organization that serves more than 40,000 people each year in local counties.
"I found The Neighborhood Center," said Hayden Carter, a ninth grader at Holland Patent. "I never knew much about it, but when I was researching it, I got really attached to it. They are allowing people to come here and focus on themselves."
The Neighborhood Center serves more than 4,000 people with family services and childcare through Universal Pre-K, daycare, childcare, outreach prevention and community health worker services. It serves more than 13,000 people with behavioral health services. It also serves more than 21,000 through MCAT or mobile crisis assessment services.
Once the students voted to raise money for the Neighborhood Center, they set a goal of $500.
"They wrote charity campaign letters to friends and family members asking for donations," Carroll said.
Here, they learned the power of the pen.
"One day we were at $300, and another day we were at $600," Carter said.
The ninth-grade students surpassed their goal and were able to raise and donate $675 as well as deliver more than 400 hygiene items to The Neighborhood Center.
Neighborhood Center Executive Director Sandra Soroka said, "It's such an honor, especially coming from ninth graders. These are the future leaders of agencies like ours: kids who care about the community."
The ninth-grade class got to visit The Neighborhood Center to see their donations at work.
"I think it's really good, what they are doing not just for younger kids, but for older adults and people of all ages," Carter said.
The ninth graders got to see their effort put to work in a classroom at The Neighborhood Center, but the young students they visited, also got a glimpse at a class of students they can truly look up to.
The entire lesson, coming from the pages of a piece of literature, an English teacher's creativity in bringing the lesson to life, and the actions of the students reading it.
"Look at the skills," Soroka said, "We are not just talking about English or Civics, but it is also learning to reach out and talk to people and share a message."
Carroll, beaming with pride for her students' work, said this will be the first of many projects we'll see in the years to come.
"Seeing them evolve as writers and then as people who are going to go back into the community and continue to do projects like this hopefully when they are older..." Carroll said. "We are excited to see, maybe it will be The Neighborhood Center again next year, maybe it will be somebody else. We will get to learn about different organizations and maybe give back to another part of the community."