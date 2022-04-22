'No Empty Chair' campaign reminds students to drive safe ahead of prom, graduation season

Law enforcement agencies are meeting with high school students ahead of prom season to encourage safe and responsible decision-making.
Oneida County Sheriff Rober Maciol kicked off the ‘No Empty Chair’ campaign at Sauquoit High School Friday, which is a weeklong education initiative to help keep young drivers safe. Each day focuses on a different topic, including:
- Monday, April 25: Speeding in school zones
- Tuesday, April 26: Seat belt and child restraints
- Wednesday, April 27: Cell phone use and texting
- Thursday, April 28: Operation safe stop
- Friday, April 29: Underage drinking and impaired driving
The campaign makes students aware of the dangers of drinking and driving, especially during prom and graduation season.
“It sets a reminder that sticks in the minds of students and…it could be that small step that we have to take when we’re on the road and we have that choice, you know, just remind ourselves we can make a better choice, like to pick up the phone…or to find a ride home if you do decide to drink,” said Alena Weibel, Student Council president.
Maciol reminds all young drivers to buckle up, slow down and put away cell phones when driving.