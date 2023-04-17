Nominations open for Teacher Appreciation Week recognition initiative

A number of local teachers will be honored for their hard work during Teacher Appreciation Week in May.
The Genesis Group, First Source Federal Credit Union and WKTV NewsChannel 2 will work together to shine the spotlight on local teachers who have made an impact.
Out of the submissions, 25 educators will be selected to be honored during Teacher Appreciation Week May 8 -12.
Anyone who teaches preschool through graduate school is eligible to be nominated.
Nominations must include a photo and brief summary about why the teacher deserves recognition. For information on how to nominate, visit thegenesisgroup.org.
The winners will be posted online and aired on NewsChannel 2.