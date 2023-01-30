Notre Dame flag flying over Utica City Hall in recognition of Catholic Schools Week

UTICA, N.Y. – In honor of Catholic Schools Week, the Notre Dame school flag is flying above Utica City Hall.
Students in the high school’s Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps helped raise the flag during a ceremony Monday morning.
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says his kids thrived while attending a Catholic school.
"I can tell you looking back, the benefits were outstanding. My kids were all successful and I have great memories of not only their growth and being involved,” Palmieri said.
The mayor also delivered a proclamation making Jan. 29 - Feb. 4 Syracuse Diocese Catholic Schools Week in Utica.
According to the Diocese, events during Catholic School Week highlight the value a Catholic education provides to young people and how the schools contribute to the church and local communities.