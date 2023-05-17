 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and
28-32 in urban locations expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon.

Today will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative humidity
values will once again fall as low as 20 to 25 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Notre Dame students learn about dangers of drunk driving

  • Updated
  • 0

A mock DWI crash was put on at Notre Dame in Utica Wednesday. As prom season is upon us, the message to the 10th, 11th, and 12th graders is, don't drink and drive.

UTICA, N.Y. – Students at Notre Dame Junior Senior High School got a reality check on Wednesday about the dangers of drunk driving.

A mock DWI event was held for students in grades 10th - 12th grades as they prepare to attend prom and graduation parties at the end of the school year.

School officials worked with local law enforcement to set up a crash scene, with students acting as injured passengers.

There was even a mock funeral to show the worst-case scenario.

"Absolutely, you're reaching the right kids, you're sending the right message; it's always better to learn by seeing the light and looking at the example set here today than to learn the hard way,” said interim Principal Richard Ambruso.

Several other districts have held mock DWI events recently to encourage students to act responsibly during prom and graduation season.

