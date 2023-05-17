Notre Dame students learn about dangers of drunk driving

UTICA, N.Y. – Students at Notre Dame Junior Senior High School got a reality check on Wednesday about the dangers of drunk driving.
A mock DWI event was held for students in grades 10th - 12th grades as they prepare to attend prom and graduation parties at the end of the school year.
School officials worked with local law enforcement to set up a crash scene, with students acting as injured passengers.
There was even a mock funeral to show the worst-case scenario.
"Absolutely, you're reaching the right kids, you're sending the right message; it's always better to learn by seeing the light and looking at the example set here today than to learn the hard way,” said interim Principal Richard Ambruso.
I was glad to be a part of today’s mock drunk driving crash at my alma mater Notre Dame today. Hopefully seeing the impact this tragedy has first hand will influence these students in a positive way and lead to good decisions as we enter prom and graduation season. pic.twitter.com/g4ibZUaQUn— Anthony J. Picente Jr. (@AJPicenteJr) May 17, 2023
Several other districts have held mock DWI events recently to encourage students to act responsibly during prom and graduation season.