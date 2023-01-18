Notre Dame students learn what to do in the case of an active shooter

UTICA, N.Y. – Students at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School got a safety lesson Wednesday morning during an active shooter drill with local law enforcement agencies.
Members of the Utica Police Department, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the New Hartford Police Department helped conduct the drill to teach students what to do in the case of a gun threat at school.
Notre Dame Principal Rich Ambruso says he met with the students to prepare them for the drill.
"I went down and I personally visited with each sixth-grade classroom. They're well aware of what their role is. They're aware of the world we live in. That we need to take measures to be assured that everybody knows what to do in the event of a real emergency,” Ambruso said.
NEWSChannel 2 camera crews weren’t allowed to film the drill.
According to Education Week, there have been three school shootings in the United States so far in 2023.