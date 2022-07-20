 Skip to main content
NYS Comptroller's Office finds budget issues during audit of Town of Webb Union Free School District

  Updated
NYS Comptroller's Office

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – The New York State Comptroller’s Office conducted an audit of the Town of Webb Union Free School District’s financial management operations, finding that officials did not adopt realistic budgets and did not properly manage the fund balance.

The audit also found that the board overestimated appropriations from 2018 to 2021 by $3.7 million and overstated its fiscal encumbrances by about $974,000, increasing the surplus fund balance by roughly 26% as of June 2021.

According to the audit, the board increased the real property tax levy by 6.8% despite reporting a surplus fund balance, so ultimately more taxes were levied than needed to fund operations.

The office recommends the board make more reasonable appropriation estimates, only appropriate the fund balance when needed and ensure the included encumbrances are for valid commitments.

The board generally agreed with the findings and is planning corrective action.

Superintendent Rex Germer added that the COVID pandemic presented unique challenges during part of the audit period and there was money budgeted for capital work that couldn’t be completed due to building closure and workforce limitations.

