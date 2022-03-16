Oberacker stops by Herkimer school to celebrate Youth Art Month

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-51, visited Herkimer Central School District Wednesday to present a special resolution declaring March as Youth Art Month in New York.
Oberacker stopped by art and music classes, and talked with students and staff about the importance of art education.
“Coming out of COVID it's so important that we have these arts to develop that part of the psyche that we need to move on,” said Oberacker.
The senator also stopped by the agriculture education class during his visit. Herkimer junior/senior high school’s program was a recent recipient of the New York Agricultural Education Grant.