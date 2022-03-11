OHM BOCES students get hands-on experience at Irish Cultural Center in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – About 40 students from Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES were honored for their volunteer work at the Irish Cultural Center in Utica.
The students are part of the electrical and construction trades program, and volunteered their time to update the storage room at the center, which will house artifacts and documents for the center’s museum.
The students received letters of appreciation for their hard work, but were also rewarded with hands-on, real-world experience.
“We can replicate a lot in our classrooms. We have wonderful labs and can replicate a lot, but they had the chance to work at a real worksite,” said Christopher Hill, assistant superintendent of instruction programs and professional learning at BOCES. “You know, they have opportunities to talk to union leaders about professionalism and about what the standards are in the actual workplace, so it was a real authentic opportunity. It gives them a real taste for what's to come for them.”
After their hard work, students also experienced authentic Irish food and beverages at the Five Points Pub.
The work on the storage room is expected to be finished in the next few weeks.