Oneida County DPW hosts career fair for students of all abilities

ORISKANY, N.Y. — The Oneida County Department of Public Works hosted their annual Career Day for students with and without disabilities Thursday.
The purpose is to give them insight in to career opportunities they may be interested in. The program is in conjunction with the ARC's School to Work program, which helps students in grades 7-12.
Over 50 vendors were on hand, representing a wide variety of careers and industries available in Oneida County and beyond. Some of the presenters included; animal care, automotive, food service and hospitality, banking, and many more.
Local colleges were also on hand for those looking to further their education.