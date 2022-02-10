Oneida County, MVCC partner to offer work program for young adults

ROME, N.Y. – Oneida County and Mohawk Valley Community College in Rome are partnering to offer a new employment program to provide a training program for young adults.
The Oneida County Career Corps will provide training and hands-on work experience with participating employers for people ages 18 - 24.
The county will contribute funds received from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to support the program.
“We developed the Career Corps to meet the need of young adults who do not have any experience working and have the ability to enter the job market, but lack the training they need,” said Franca Armstrong, associate vice president of Workforce Development and dean of the Rome Campus. “The funding we are receiving from Oneida County adds to our existing efforts to serve the community.”
The Career Corps program will:
- Provide work activities that engage the interest of young adults and build work skills.
- Provide or arrange for individualized supportive services.
- Assist participants to acquire social entrepreneurship skills.
- Help participants learn job readiness and employability skills.
- Assist young adults to achieve financial literacy by helping them set financial goals; budget, save and invest and manage debt.
- Incorporate opportunities for participants to interact with peers.
- Provide access to long-term support and developmental activities.
People interested in signing up for the program can contact Sarah Lam, director of the Center for Corporate and Community Education, by calling 315-334-7733 or emailing her at slam@mvcc.edu.